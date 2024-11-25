Japan coach Jones pleads for patience after young side thrashed by England

LONDON : Japan coach Eddie Jones pleaded for patience after his young team were blown away 59-14 by England on Sunday, their third heavy defeat in four games in the Autumn series.

Japan did beat Uruguay last week but although they leaked more than 50 points to New Zealand, France and now England, the former England coach said the outing will help his inexperienced side in the future.

"They are a really young team," Jones told reporters. "We have to accept that it's part of the process. We're obviously disappointed with the result but it's always good to come to the home of rugby and for our players to experience that.

"Having experienced the Stade de France and now experienced Twickenham it's like gold to them. The knowledge of what they need to compete in this area and win in this area."

Jones's inexperienced starting 15 had a combined total of 201 caps, including debutant Seunghyuk Lee, compared to England's 622.

"It’s just time and lessons like this," Jones said when asked what his team needed to do to get back to the levels of the 2019 World Cup when they won legions of fans with their high-speed attack. "

"It's a really young team and we have to accept it’s a process," he said. "There’s been nothing we’ve massively improved in or got worse at. It’s been up and down but we just have to stick at it.

"When you have 200 caps most players have played 10 tests or less, so when something goes wrong on the field they can’t adapt to it."

Jones was full of admiration for England's performance and praised his successor Steve Borthwick.

"It's one of those difficult periods. The team is obviously going through transition but I think they're heading in the right direction," Jones said.

"I like the way they want to play. Today they gave a lesson in pressure rugby."

Jones also batted off accusations in former England scrumhalf Danny Care's book, which included a description of England under his stewardship as a "toxic environment".

"I've got a new book deal coming out," Jones joked. "It's called Caring about Care. Get all the details in that."