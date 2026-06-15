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Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'
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Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'

Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu applauds their fans as he leaves the pitch after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan players applaud their fans after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan coach lauds fightback but draw with Dutch  'disappointing'
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu gives instructions to his players during a hydration break REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
15 Jun 2026 08:15AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:54AM)
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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 14 : Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu lauded his team's grit and determination in coming twice from behind to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands at the World Cup on Sunday, but said he was unhappy not to take all three points.

Japan defended resolutely in the first half to frustrate the Dutch and launched a few attacks of their own before the match in Texas turned into an end-to-end thriller, with three goals in the space of 13 minutes before the Blue Samurai levelled two minutes from time. 

"The Netherlands were very strong, we were trailing behind, a very difficult opponent, the players were united as one, tenacious, they fought to the end and did not cease to persevere," Moriyasu told a press conference.

"Of course, we're not completely satisfied with just the one point for the draw." 

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CALM, PATIENCE AND TENACITY

The Dutch went ahead six minutes after the break when captain Virgil van Dijk broke free of his marker to head home a Ryan Gravenberch cross, but Japan levelled soon after when Keito Nakamura fired in a fierce low shot.

Crysencio Summerville replied for the Netherlands with a brilliant strike in off the far post, before a succession of chances at both ends led to substitute Koki Ogawa equalising with a neat header that found the net off teammate Daichi Kamada. 

Moriyasu said despite his team's strong defensive play in the first half, a draw had never been his objective and he was confident after trailing that his team could stay in the game and even win it. 

"Of course, it was tough for them to fight back ... they managed to be tenacious and at the same time be patient and keep calm and find and seize the opportunities. So I'm very proud that they could keep their own pace," he said.

"We were aiming to get three points, not one point. So in that point of view, of course it was a little bit disappointing." 

Sweden face Tunisia later on Sunday in Monterrey in the other Group F match. Japan will meet Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20. 

 

 

Source: Reuters

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World Cup 2026
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