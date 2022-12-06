Japan eliminated from World Cup after penalty shootout defeat to Croatia

AL WAKRAH, Qatar: The impregnable wall still stands.

The wall of the round of 16, as it is known in Japan.

Three times the Samurai Blue have progressed from the group stages at the World Cup, and all three times ended in defeat. Each time more painful than the other.

At the last World Cup, Japan went 2-0 up against Belgium, only to concede three goals - the last of which was in stoppage time.

Fast forward four years, and there would be more agony for Hajime Moriyasu’s men as they fell to wily campaigners Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday (Dec 5) after losing 3-1 on penalties.

The irrepressible Daizen Maeda put the Samurai Blue ahead before Ivan Perisic dragged the 2018 tournament runners-up level.

But a shootout defeat would sink Japanese hopes and book Croatia’s place in the quarter-finals where they will face either Brazil or South Korea.