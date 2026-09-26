'I felt embarrassed': Japan esports whizz-kid, 11, wins Games gold

NAGOYA: Japan's 11-year-old esports prodigy Yuki Kurihara said he was "embarrassed" after winning Asian Games gold on Saturday (Sep 26) by thrashing a series of opponents up to three times his age.

The bespectacled primary school student, believed to be the youngest competitor at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, won the Puyo Puyo Champions final 10-2.

He is the youngest athlete in host country Japan's Asian Games history.

Puyo Puyo Champions is a puzzle game where players try to clear their screen of coloured blobs by lining them up and popping them.

Looking unruffled throughout, Kurihara waltzed into the gold-medal match with a string of dazzling displays.

He crushed Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitkun - a relative veteran at 28 - 10-1 in the semi-finals to ensure at least a silver medal.

He did not even smile after beating South Korea's 24-year-old Kang Dongshin in the final, having gone down 1-0 early on.