Japan FA honorary president Tashima aims to run for FIFA presidency

Nov 5 : Japan Football Association Honorary President Kozo Tashima announced on Thursday that he intended to run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election, becoming the first Japanese candidate to seek world football's top job.

The 68-year-old former Japan forward has served on the FIFA Council since 2015 and became JFA president the following year. Tsuneyasu Miyamoto succeeded him as JFA chief in 2024.

"I am grateful that I can make this announcement with the full support of the JFA," Tashima told reporters after a JFA board meeting in Tokyo.

"It's not about winning or losing but about conveying to the world the honest, sound and upright attitude that Japanese football has built.

"What FIFA needs now are these values that we have protected. I have decided to run in order to make this appeal to the world."

Nippon Sports said Tashima still needs nominations from five national associations, which is required to stand for election.

He is expected to get support from some South-east Asian countries and European associations critical of incumbent Gianni Infantino.

Potential candidates have until November 18 to submit their nominations.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega was the first candidate to publicly declare his intention to challenge Infantino when he announced in October that he would stand in the FIFA presidential election against his fellow Swiss.

Infantino has faced opposition since his unsuccessful attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

However, the 56-year-old administrator's prospects of securing another term received a significant boost last month after the head of Asian football endorsed his bid.

Support across FIFA's confederations has left him in a commanding position among the organisation's 211 voting members.