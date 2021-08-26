Logo
Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19: Report
Athletes compete in different sport classes of Table Tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, on Aug 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

26 Aug 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 11:39AM)
TOKYO: One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday (Aug 26), citing the Games' organising committee.

It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters/ad

