Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19: Report

TOKYO: One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday (Aug 26), citing the Games' organising committee.
It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters/ad
