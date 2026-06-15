'Samurai Blue style': Japan fans on never-give-up attitude after dramatic Netherlands draw at World Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas: It may not have been the three points, but Japan fans had reasons to smile after their team’s 2-2 World Cup draw with the Netherlands.

At the AT&T Stadium on Sunday (Jun 14), Hajime Moriyasu's side came back from behind twice to snatch a precious point in the Group F clash.

“These guys showed a lot of character, we played with a lot of passion. It was an exciting game to watch,” Japan supporter Keigo Kameya told CNA. “I'm excited for the other games.”

“Never giving up, that’s the Samurai Blue style,” added Mr Myu Morihara, who was at the game with his brother and sister-in-law.

A header from Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk put Ronald Koeman’s men ahead in the 51st minute. But Japan fought back and a low strike from Keito Nakamura six minutes later levelled matters.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville curled a brilliant shot past Zion Suzuki in the 64th minute. But there was one more twist in the tale, as Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada deflected Koki Ogawa's header into the net in the 89th minute.

“Netherlands was really good, especially in the beginning,” said Japanese fan Hiroyuki Ogikubo. “We were very scared (when they scored).”

“Netherlands is a really tall team … and we scored from a corner kick - it’s kind of like the evolution of Japan,” said Mr Kaza Ashida.