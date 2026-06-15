'Samurai Blue style': Japan fans on never-give-up attitude after dramatic Netherlands draw at World Cup
In one of the most highly anticipated matches in the opening round of the World Cup, Japan came from behind twice to get a point against the Netherlands.
ARLINGTON, Texas: It may not have been the three points, but Japan fans had reasons to smile after their team’s 2-2 World Cup draw with the Netherlands.
At the AT&T Stadium on Sunday (Jun 14), Hajime Moriyasu's side came back from behind twice to snatch a precious point in the Group F clash.
“These guys showed a lot of character, we played with a lot of passion. It was an exciting game to watch,” Japan supporter Keigo Kameya told CNA. “I'm excited for the other games.”
“Never giving up, that’s the Samurai Blue style,” added Mr Myu Morihara, who was at the game with his brother and sister-in-law.
A header from Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk put Ronald Koeman’s men ahead in the 51st minute. But Japan fought back and a low strike from Keito Nakamura six minutes later levelled matters.
Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville curled a brilliant shot past Zion Suzuki in the 64th minute. But there was one more twist in the tale, as Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada deflected Koki Ogawa's header into the net in the 89th minute.
“Netherlands was really good, especially in the beginning,” said Japanese fan Hiroyuki Ogikubo. “We were very scared (when they scored).”
“Netherlands is a really tall team … and we scored from a corner kick - it’s kind of like the evolution of Japan,” said Mr Kaza Ashida.
JAPAN IN GOOD SHAPE
Japan are in good shape for the round of 32. A win against Tunisia in Monterrey later this week or against Sweden in Guadalajara next week should seal their progression.
Sweden and Tunisia will face off later.
“We are very underestimated. We have the top-class talents. These guys play individually in Europe everywhere, and they show class,” said Mr Kameya.
Preparations for the World Cup have not been all smooth sailing for Japan.
According to Japanese media, the team had to change their training pitches twice in Mexico due to the poor condition of the fields.
Prior to the team’s departure, it was announced that the mercurial Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma would miss the World Cup due to injury, with Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino also ruled out.
In a further blow, it was announced just days before the Netherlands game that captain Wataru Endo would miss the tournament due to injury, with the 33-year-old retiring from international duty.
“We had a lot of players who are injured, but we still made up for it against a tough team like Netherlands,” said Mr Kameya.
“It was a good game, 2-2, we get one point, it's all good.”
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