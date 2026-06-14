'Every chance of making history': Japan tipped to shine at 2026 World Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas: Japan have never progressed past the round of 16 at the World Cup, but this could be the year that history is made, observers told CNA.

The Samurai Blue have been tipped to do well in this year's tournament, despite injuries to key players.

Japan are grouped with the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia. They kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on June 14 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“I feel very optimistic about Japan's chances. This is one of the most talented and experienced squads Japan have ever had,” Albirex Niigata Singapore technical director Keiji Shigetomi said.

“The players are competing at a high level in Europe and have gained valuable experience against top opposition. If they can perform consistently, they have every chance of making history.”

Only three of Japan’s 26-man World Cup squad are playing in the domestic J1 League, with the rest plying their trade in Europe.

“They are not scared now. Two, three World Cups ago, they didn’t have this Europe (experience),” said Lion City Sailors midfielder Kyoga Nakamura, a naturalised Singaporean who featured for Japan at the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

“This Japan team is a very strong team, I think they can compete with the best countries,” added BG Tampines Rovers defender Shuya Yamashita. “I’m quite confident they will go far.”