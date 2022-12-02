Japan through to World Cup knockout stage after stunning comeback victory against Japan

DOHA: David rarely slays Goliath twice.

But at the Khalifa International Stadium where they had vanquished giants Germany just over a week ago, the Samurai Blue stunned another fancied opponent on Thursday (Dec 1).

This time it was Luis Enrique’s Spain that were incisively carved open in the space of a few scintillating minutes.

In stunningly similar fashion to the game against Germany, two second half goals would give Japan the victory after going behind. This time, they came courtesy of Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka.

But things had started all so differently.

A first half header from Alvaro Morata - his third in as many games - had given Spain the lead in a first half where they were utterly imperious.

As he had in the 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica, Moriyasu rang in the changes with Shogo Taniguchi, Ao Tanaka, Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda all starting.

Japan looked to adopt the same tactics as they did against Hansi Flick’s Germany - soak up the pressure and hit their opponents on the counter.

But whatever plans they had came undone as Morata ghosted in behind the Japan defence and knocked a header past Shuichi Gonda in the eleventh minute.

As Spain dictated the tempo, Japan were reduced to chasing shadows in futile resistance.

With little action in the way of goalscoring opportunities, supporters entertain themselves with energetic Mexican waves instead.

The Japanese fans, who are among the most lively at the tournament, tried valiantly to drum up support for their team, but it seemed a losing cause.

As the half wore on, Japan continued to hassle their opponent, but Spain were remarkably unruffled.