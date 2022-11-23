'We have confidence': Japanese players past and present upbeat ahead of Germany clash

DOHA: They may be in a group boasting the likes of four-time world champions Germany and 2010 World Cup winners Spain, but Japan remains upbeat ahead of their opening game against the Germans on Wednesday (Nov 23).

Speaking to CNA after a training session on Tuesday (Nov 22), Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo said his side were "feeling good".

"We did all (that we could) to prepare for tomorrow's game," said the 21-year-old. "(We are not overconfident) but we have confidence and we'll try to win."

The Germans are ranked eleventh in the world, while Japan sit 13 spots below.

The Blue Samurai will have 19 players appearing at the tournament for the first time, one of which is Kubo.

The majority of the squad play in Western Europe, with only seven J-League players in the team.