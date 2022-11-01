Japan coach Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out

TOKYO: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday (Nov 1), saying he had opted for players with "burning ambition" over experience at the finals this month.

The Japanese have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup but Moriyasu is targeting the quarter-finals in Qatar, where they will face Germany, Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

"Our goal is to at least reach the quarter-finals," Moriyasu told a media conference in Tokyo as he named his squad for Japan's seventh appearance at the finals. "It won't be easy."

Moriyasu has left Furuhashi out despite the striker's impressive performances at Celtic while Osako, a regular under Moriyasu, has been hit by fitness problems following his return to the J1 League.