'Stunning victory': Japanese fans in Singapore surprised by World Cup win over Spain

SINGAPORE: Japanese football fans in Singapore have been thrilled by the World Cup exploits of their national team, who came from behind to stun former champion Spain on Thursday (Dec 1).

Hajime Moriyasu's side won their final group stage match against Spain 2-1, finishing top of their group and booking their place in the round of 16.

The result also meant the shock elimination of former champions Germany, whom Japan had earlier seen off in a 2-1 upset.

Japan, who face Croatia on Monday, have never progressed beyond the first knockout stage. This is the first time they have qualified for the round of 16 in back-to-back World Cups.

The Samurai Blue's performance despite the odds is giving their supporters' hopes a boost.

Mr Norihito Hirose, 49, kept his craft beer bar SG Taps open for about 20 Japanese friends so they could watch the match together, with kick-off at about 3am Singapore time on Friday.

He was surprised at the victory, having not expected Japan to do well after their "very terrible, very miserable" match against Costa Rica, which they lost 0-1.

"I know how people estimate the strength of Spain," he said, adding that there was a "quite big gap" with Japan. He thought that a draw would be "very lucky" for his team.

So he was not surprised when Spain took the lead in the 11th minute. But when Japan equalised in the second half, and then quickly scored again moments later, he was "really shocked, stunned".

Cheers and shouts erupted in the bar. These were followed by fervent prayers in the last 20 minutes of the match that Spain would not stage a comeback of their own.