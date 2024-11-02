Logo
Sport

Japanese race walker Ikeda provisionally suspended for doping
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 20 km Race Walk - Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Japan's Koki Ikeda in action during the race REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

02 Nov 2024 05:11AM
Olympic and world silver medal-winning race walker Koki Ikeda of Japan has been provisionally suspended for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

Ikeda placed second in the 20 kilometres event at the Tokyo Games three years ago and at the World Championships in Eugene in 2022. He finished seventh in Paris.

The AIU said his case was related to readings from his athlete biological passport. It was not immediately clear when the case would move forward.

The AIU did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Source: Reuters

