Japanese rider Takahashi to replace Rins at San Marino Grand Prix

Takumi Takahashi will replace LCR Honda rider Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from an injury, the MotoGP team said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner including in Texas this season, is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June. Rins, 27, is set to replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next season.

The 33-year-old Takahashi, a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation, previously made a wild card appearance at Motegi, Japan, in the MotoGP World Championship in 2015.