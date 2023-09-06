Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Japanese rider Takahashi to replace Rins at San Marino Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Japanese rider Takahashi to replace Rins at San Marino Grand Prix

06 Sep 2023 07:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Takumi Takahashi will replace LCR Honda rider Alex Rins at the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from an injury, the MotoGP team said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner including in Texas this season, is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June. Rins, 27, is set to replace Italian rider Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next season.

The 33-year-old Takahashi, a test rider for Honda Racing Corporation, previously made a wild card appearance at Motegi, Japan, in the MotoGP World Championship in 2015.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.