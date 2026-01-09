Japan's ageless 'King Kazu' delighted with J-League return

TOKYO, ‌Jan 9 : Japan soccer great Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, said on Friday he had all but given up on a return to the J-League before signing for Fukushima United, adding that he hopes to contribute with goals and assists in the latest chapter of his age-defying career.

Miura, known as 'King Kazu', signed a loan deal last month with the Japanese third division side, setting him up ‌for his 41st season as a professional footballer.

The move brings ‌him back to the J-League, Japan's top three tiers of professional football, for the first time since 2021.

"My passion grows, the more I pursue it (my career). Though I'm getting older - this year I will turn 59, I feel that my passion is only growing," Miura told reporters in Tokyo.

"While I was in the Japan Football League (fourth-tier), I felt that ‍I wouldn't be able to return to the J-League unless my team was promoted. So when I received the offer (from Fukushima United), my desire to play in the J-League grew even stronger."

The forward, who began his professional career at Brazilian club Santos in 1986, has also ​played for several European clubs ‌across Italy (Genoa), Croatia (Dinamo Zagreb) and Portugal (Oliveirense).

He made eight appearances for fourth-tier side Atletico Suzuka last season, scoring no goals as the team were relegated to ​Japan's regional leagues.

"My expectation is the same every year - I just want to be on the ⁠pitch for even one minute or one ‌second longer. That's really it," Miura added.

"It's a bit difficult to put it into ​numbers, but I'd love to be able to score goals or provide assists. If that's what helps the team the most, then I think ‍I will fully devote myself to that role."

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for ⁠Japan after making his debut in 1990, but was famously dropped from the side for their first ​World Cup appearance in 1998, ‌before he retired from international football in 2000.