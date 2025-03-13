Logo
Japan's Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas
FILE PHOTO: Naoya Inoue of Japan throws a punch at Paul Butler of Britain during their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO in Tokyo, Japan, December 13, 2022, in this photo released by Kyodo. Kyodo via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Mar 2025 04:39PM
Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas, promoter Top Rank said.

Inoue, who has a 29-0 record with 26 knockouts, last fought in the U.S. in 2021 and will headline the card at the T-Mobile Arena. Cardenas, 29, will be challenging for his first world title.

"I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career," Inoue, 31, said in a Top Rank statement late on Wednesday.

"Fighting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is another career highlight, and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone in attendance. Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation."

Source: Reuters
