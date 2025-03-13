Japan's Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas

Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas, promoter Top Rank said.

Inoue, who has a 29-0 record with 26 knockouts, last fought in the U.S. in 2021 and will headline the card at the T-Mobile Arena. Cardenas, 29, will be challenging for his first world title.

"I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career," Inoue, 31, said in a Top Rank statement late on Wednesday.

"Fighting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is another career highlight, and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone in attendance. Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation."