Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Japan's Mitoma preparing to hit Germany on the counter in opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Japan's Mitoma preparing to hit Germany on the counter in opener

Japan's Mitoma preparing to hit Germany on the counter in opener

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Training - Al Sadd SC Training Facilities 1, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Japan's Takefusa Kubo with teammates during training REUTERS/Issei Kato

21 Nov 2022 02:08AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 02:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Japan's Kaoru Mitoma believes Germany could be vulnerable to the counter-attack when they meet a Samurai Blue side stacked with pacy attacking talent in their World Cup opener on Wednesday (Nov 23).

The lively left winger is not underestimating the challenge that faces Japan against the four-times World Cup winners at Khalifa International Stadium but thinks they have a chance of making a winning start if they prepare well.

"Of course, Germany is (one of the) best teams in the world but they have weaknesses so we have to get ready to play against them. If we are together, we can win," he told reporters after training on Sunday.

"They put many players in front of the attacking space, so they have a weakness against the counter-attack, so we are preparing for this," he added.

Mitoma has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, scoring two goals off the bench against Australia in March to seal Japan's ticket to Qatar before making a flying start to his career with Brighton and Hove Albion.

A late developer after spurning a professional contract to spend three years at university, Mitoma has earned comparisons to South Korea's Son Heung-min after some outstanding performances in the English Premier League.

"The Premier League is a high level, high intensity, and that helps me a lot," the 25-year-old added.

"After playing in the first XI, I felt a bit more confident. I've only played a few games so I need to play more games. It'll help me a lot to play against Germany, they're a very good team with good organisation."

Mitoma, who arrived late in Qatar after suffering a bout of illness, is by no means guaranteed a start against the Germans with fellow attackers Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo also in good form.

"We've got a good balance of young players and senior players," he said. "We have to be energetic and of course I will do my best."

Japan also face former champions Spain and Costa Rica in Group E on their seventh straight visit to the World Cup finals.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.