TOKYO, Nov 25 : Japanese soccer official Kozo Tashima said on Wednesday that he would serve just one term if he can unseat Gianni Infantino as FIFA president, and would use those four years to reform the world soccer governing body's decision-making process.

Japan Football Association honorary president Tashima announced this month that he would run against Infantino, who has come under fire for an aborted attempt to sell off a stake in tournaments including the World Cup.

The election, set to be held in March next year, will be the first time since he won the post in 2016 that Infantino will face a challenger after being reelected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

Speaking through an interpreter at a press conference in Tokyo, Tashima said he was still drawing up his manifesto.

"As for the candidacy, however, I would like to state that I do only plan, even if I am successful, to take on the presidency for one term for four years."

He said he would focus on "making necessary changes in the governance of FIFA," especially its decision-making process, and on making it more transparent.

Since it was founded in 1904, FIFA has had nine presidents, of whom six served for over 10 years, with Frenchman Jules Rimet holding the position for 33 years between 1921 and 1954.

The governing body's executive committee in 2015 approved a programme of reforms that limited presidents to a maximum of 12 years in charge, following a corruption scandal that involved several top officials.

CONVERSATIONS WITH DIALLO

Tashima and Infantino are two of three candidates for the election, with French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo also announcing a challenge with the backing of European governing body UEFA.

Diallo said at a press conference this month that he would reach out to Tashima to "unite forces" and his Japanese counterpart was open to the idea of working together to avoid splitting the anti-Infantino vote.

Tashima, 69, said he had already spoken with Diallo by telephone and hoped to meet with him in person in Europe soon.

He said the two men were heading in the same direction on FIFA and could work together if their strategies aligned, though further talks might also reveal more differences.

The main goal, he said, was to work out how "we can normalize FIFA or bring it back onto the right track."