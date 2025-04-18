Japan's Watanuki feels the love from Pepsi after mid-match swig

Japanese tennis player Yosuke Watanuki's mid-match craving for a fizzy drink at Indian Wells last month has put him firmly him on Pepsi's radar, with the beverage giant showing the effervescent player its appreciation with personalised gifts this week.

Watanuki created a flutter on social media when he requested the umpire for a Pepsi during a match against Frances Tiafoe and later beamed at his team in the stands, appearing to cheekily show off a can of the soft drink that was brought to him.

The move prompted commentator Jason Goodall to joke during the broadcast that Watanuki was attempting to get an endorsement deal midway through the match, which the 27-year-old player won 6-4 7-6(6) after an intense second set.

Watanuki went on to lose in the fourth round against Tallon Griekspoor before crashing in the first qualifying round of the Miami Open and his opener in a Challenger event in Busan, but his actions at Indian Wells did not go unnoticed.

Pepsi sent Watanuki a mystery gift box with a t-shirt that read "80 mph, big win" in a nod to his improved average forehand speed against Tiafoe shortly after he sipped on the soda.

In a video posted on social media, world number 213 Watanuki also showed off a personalised 600ml bottle of Pepsi, from which he took a swig during a recent practice session.

It was not immediately clear if Watanuki had signed a deal with Pepsi. Reuters has contacted the company for comment.

Watanuki was ranked as high as 72 in 2023 after making the second round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon that year.