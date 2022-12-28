Logo
Sport

Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026
Sport

Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026

Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Japan v Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

28 Dec 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 06:26PM)
TOKYO : The coach of Japan's national soccer team, Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue to the knock-out stage of the Qatar World Cup, will stay on to lead the team into the next World Cup in 2026, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday.

Moriyasu will be the first coach to manage Japan's team in two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Japan shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, winning 2-1, but then lost to Costa Rica and beat Spain to finish top of their group and reach the last 16. They were then beaten on penalties by Croatia.

Source: Reuters

