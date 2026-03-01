Jarvis wins South African Open by three shots

March 1 : The 22-year-old home golfer Casey Jarvis won a second successive tournament on the DP World Tour as he triumphed by three shots in the South African Open on Sunday.

Jarvis finished on 14-under-par for a four-round total of 266 after carding a final round of 67 at Stellenbosch Golf Club to qualify for next month's Masters in Augusta.

There was a three-way tie for second place with South Africa's Hennie du Plessis, Francesco Laporta of Italy, and Frenchman Frederic Lacroix all finishing on 269.

Jarvis was one stroke ahead at the start of the final round, but a birdie on the first hole meant he extended his lead and then tenaciously held on, even when play was suspended for almost an hour because of thunder and lightning with a single hole left to complete.

He was the eighth straight home winner of one of the oldest national open golf championships in the world which was first played in 1903.

Last week, Jarvis won the Kenya Open in Nairobi by three shots, with Du Plessis finishing third and Laporta fourth.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)