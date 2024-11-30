Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh advances to final of India tournament, inches closer to first major singles title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh is one win from his first major title after beating India's Priyanshu Rajawat in the men's singles semi-finals of the Syed Modi International on Saturday (Nov 30).

At the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, the Singaporean, ranked 39, upset world number 34 Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 to advance to his second men's singles final in two months.

This is Teh's second career victory in two encounters with the Indian player.

The 24-year-old will face either India's Lakshya Sen or Japan's Shogo Ogawa in the final of the BWF Super 300 event on Sunday. Sen is ranked 14th in the world while Ogawa is 68th.