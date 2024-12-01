Badminton: Singaporean Jason Teh's wait for first major title goes on after loss to India's Lakshya Sen

SINGAPORE: Despite a breakthrough season, Jason Teh's wait for first major title will go on after losing to India's Lakshya Sen in the men's singles finals of the Syed Modi International on Sunday (Dec 1).

At the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, the world number 39 Singaporean and tournament fourth seed was outclassed 21-6, 21-7 by his opponent in 31 minutes.

The Singaporean has yet to beat Sen in three career meetings.

Sen is ranked 14th in the world and was the top seed in the Super 300 event.

On Saturday, Teh had upset world number 34 Priyanshu Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 to advance to his second men's singles final in as many months.