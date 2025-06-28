Jayasuriya decimates Bangladesh as Sri Lanka win by innings and 78 runs

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya led the charge with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh collapsed for just 133 in their second innings, handing Sri Lanka a win by an innings and 78 runs, with the hosts clinching a 1-0 victory in their two-test series on Saturday.

Bangladesh lost six wickets within 33 runs as their batters were unable to repeat the heroics that secured a draw in the first test in Galle on Colombo's spin-friendly track.

"There was a difference between (the) two matches ... that's a good morale booster for us, losing the toss and putting the opposition under pressure," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

After Bangladesh posted 247 in their first innings, opener Pathum Nissanka scored 158 in a player-of-the-match performance, aided by Dinesh Chandimal (93) and Kusal Mendis (84) as Sri Lanka secured a commanding 211-run lead with a total of 458.

Anamul Haque (19) tried to give Bangladesh a fast start in the second innings but fell to Asitha Fernando (1-22), while his opening partner Shadam Islam (12) mistimed a cover drive and got caught just three balls later as Jayasuriya (5-56) took his first wicket of the match.

De Silva (2-13) trapped fellow skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored twin centuries in the first test, with a leg before wicket dismissal to leave the visitors reeling at 70-4.

"Very disappointing after how we finished the first Test, the way this one went," Shanto said. "We had opportunities but... always took easy options and made mistakes while batting."

Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Bangladesh's other centurion in the previous match, was the next to fall as he was bowled by Jayasuriya, kicking off a collapse where Bangladesh lost their last five wickets in less than 11 overs.

Sri Lanka will play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh next month, with the first ODI set for Wednesday.