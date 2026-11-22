Nov 22 : Oscar Jegou and Thomas Ramos returned to France's 42-man squad to prepare for the Nations Championship final against South Africa.

• Number eight Gregory Alldritt and winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang were left out of coach Fabien Galthie's squad

• Captain Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert were included, alongside winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey

• France face the Springboks at Twickenham on November 29 in the inaugural final, having beaten them 21-19 earlier this month

• France secured their place with a 45-17 bonus-point win over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday

• Ramos has not played since late September due to a thigh injury