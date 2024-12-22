Logo
Sport

Jesus haunts Palace again as Arsenal close gap at top
Jesus haunts Palace again as Arsenal close gap at top

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2024 Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2024 Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal past Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2024 Arsenal's William Saliba in action with Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2024 Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes hits the bar REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2024 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Gabriel Jesus Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
22 Dec 2024 03:34AM
LONDON : Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus proved a thorn in Crystal Palace's side once again as the Brazilian forward scored twice in a 5-1 win at Selhurst Park which put his side three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Jesus netted a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Palace 3-2 in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday having only scored once in his previous 33 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

He found Palace to his liking again with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes and almost completed another hat-trick before the break as his header came off the post with Kai Havertz tapping in the rebound to make it 3-1.

Jesus was involved again as compatriot Gabriel Martinelli effectively killed off Palace on the hour and Declan Rice completed the rout with his first league goal of the season.

A lively start to the game had seen Ismaila Sarr level for the hosts.

Arsenal moved back above Nottingham Forest into third place with 33 points from 17 games. Liverpool have 36 from 15 games with Chelsea on 34 from 16. Palace are in 15th place.

Source: Reuters

