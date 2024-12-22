Jesus haunts Palace again as Arsenal close gap at top

LONDON :Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus proved a thorn in Crystal Palace's side once again as the Brazilian forward scored twice in a 5-1 win at Selhurst Park which put his side three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Jesus netted a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Palace 3-2 in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday having only scored once in his previous 33 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

He found Palace to his liking again with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes and almost completed another hat-trick before the break as his header came off the post with Kai Havertz tapping in the rebound to make it 3-1.

Jesus was involved again as compatriot Gabriel Martinelli effectively killed off Palace on the hour and Declan Rice completed the rout with his first league goal of the season.

A lively start to the game had seen Ismaila Sarr level for the hosts and Palace were still very much in the match until Havertz gave them too much to do.

Arsenal moved back above Nottingham Forest into third place with 33 points from 17 games. Liverpool have 36 from 15 games with Chelsea on 34 from 16. Palace are in 15th place.

It was the sixth time in 2024 that Arsenal have scored five goals or more in away games in all competitions, although on this occasion the scoreline was slightly flattering.

There was also a worrying injury to Bukayo Saka to take the gloss off their victory - the England forward having to go off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Jesus opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Saka's cross was deflected into his path and he pounced to smash a shot past Dean Henderson.

Arsenal's lead did not last long though as Sarr produced a superb curling finish in the 11th minute.

Jesus was unstoppable though and when Thomas Partey played the ball back to him he dispatched a clinical finish into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

With his confidence sky high, Jesus then headed a Martinelli cross against the post and Havertz followed up.

Arsenal keeper David Raya had to make two superb saves early in the second half but Arsenal got some breathing space when Martinelli touched in from close range after Jesus's blocked shot produced a goalmouth scramble.

Rice, who came on as a substitute, then sent Arsenal into the festive fixtures on a high with a clinical finish.