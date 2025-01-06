Logo
Jimenez converts two penalties to rescue Fulham in 2-2 draw with Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Ipswich Town - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 5, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Ipswich Town - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 5, 2025 Fulham's Raul Jimenez scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Ipswich Town's Christian Walton REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
06 Jan 2025 12:14AM
LONDON : Raul Jimenez scored twice from the spot as Fulham held Ipswich Town to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak to eight league matches.

Both teams converted penalties within two minutes as Jimenez cancelled out Sammie Szmodics' first-half strike in the 69th minute, before Liam Delap restored the visitors' lead after Timothy Castagne brought him down.

But Jimenez got a second crack at restoring parity when Leif Davis fouled him in the 90th minute, denying 18th-placed Ipswich a chance to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since November.

Fulham, who are unbeaten since November, remained ninth with 30 points while Ipswich moved to 16, equal with 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers who have played a game less.

Source: Reuters

