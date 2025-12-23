LONDON, ‌Dec 22 : Striker Raul Jimenez scored a first-half penalty as Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a dull Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on ‌Monday to move 10 ‌points clear of the relegation zone.

Fulham climbed to 13th place on 23 points from 17 matches, while Forest stayed 17th with 18 points, ‍five clear of the drop zone.

It was a game of few chances decidedly lacking in quality, and ​there were more ‌yellow cards (8) than shots on target (3), but the decisive ​moment came in first-half added time.

Brazilian Douglas ⁠Luiz caught compatriot ‌Kevin in the box with ​a naive lunge and Jiminez made no mistake with his penalty ‍as he continued his 100 per cent record ⁠in the Premier League with an ​11th successful spot-kick.

