Jimenez penalty gives Fulham 1-0 win at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England :Fulham forward Raul Jimenez converted a second-half penalty to give Marco Silva's side a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, handing the hosts their first defeat of the season.

Building on last weekend's 3-1 win over Newcastle United, Fulham climbed to sixth in the standings on 11 points after six games - their best start to a season since 2003 - while Forest, who have yet to win at home, are ninth on nine points.

Jimenez netted his third league goal of the season in the 51st minute when he beat goalkeeper Matz Sels from the spot. The penalty was awarded for a foul by Forest defender Murillo on Andreas Pereira.

"It's great to see him back at that level again after that bad incident when he was at Wolves. It was tough for him to come back," Silva said of Jimenez, who suffered a serious head injury in 2020 when he was playing for Wolves and collided with Arsenal's David Luiz.

"In an important moment of his career, when he was struggling for goals, we showed the trust in him, and believed in him. He got used to scoring before the incident but we trusted him. From the first moment in this club he showed his hard work and his quality. It's nice to see him score and be decisive for us."

Jimenez, 33, is also the first Mexican player to reach 50 Premier League goals.

Forest had a first-half goal by Chris Wood disallowed for offside.

The crowd protested when Anthony Elanga went down inside the penalty area in the second half following a tackle by Fulham's Calvin Bassey. Play continued and Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi flashed a shot just over the crossbar.

A VAR review determined the contact on Elanga was minimal so no penalty was given.

Jimenez squandered an excellent chance to give the west London side a two-goal lead when Forest's defence stopped momentarily believing the striker was offside. No flag went up, but Jimenez fired wide.

While the game was considerably more open in the second half, neither team managed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, with Fulham registering two shots on target to Forest's one.