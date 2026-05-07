Jittery Milan host Atalanta with top-four spot under threat

May 7 : AC Milan welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Sunday, with the hosts looking to arrest a late-season slump that loosened their grip on a Champions League qualifying spot.

With the Serie A title race settled following Inter Milan's coronation last week, and with Hellas Verona and Pisa already consigned to two of the three relegation spots, the focus has shifted to the scramble for the remaining three Champions League berths.

Second-placed Napoli are favourites for the runners-up spot, having established a three-point cushion over Milan with three rounds remaining and a home clash against Bologna on Monday.

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan are third on 67 points, but a run of four defeats in their last seven league matches has invited pressure from the chasing pack.

The trio of Como, Juventus, and AS Roma now enter the final stretch of the campaign knowing that any further slip-ups could open the door to Europe's elite club competition.

Milan's struggles have mainly come in front of goal, having scored one goal in their last five matches. Forwards Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Santiago Gimenez have all struggled to find the net this season.

The 2-0 defeat at Sassuolo last week was a low point, compounded by the dismissal of Fikayo Tomori, whose subsequent suspension leaves Allegri with a defensive void to fill against one of the league's most potent counter-attacking units in Atalanta.

Allegri will also likely remain without the veteran Luka Modric, whose injury has left the midfield lacking composure.

However, the veteran manager is calm ahead of the final part of the season.

"It's (Champions League spot) not at risk. I would be very happy to confirm it on the final day as well, I've always said it," he said after the Sassuolo loss.

"We've done 10 months of good work, we're in the final stretch. We haven't done very well in the second half of the season, we can't change that anymore. We just have to look ahead."

THE CHASING PACK

Juventus travel to Lecce on Saturday with Luciano Spalletti's side two points behind Milan in fourth, but their momentum has slowed following a 1-1 draw with relegated Hellas Verona last Sunday.

Forward Dusan Vlahovic, who rescued a point in that match, remains the focal point for a squad that cannot afford to drop points against a Lecce side pushing to secure their top-flight safety.

Elsewhere, Roma have emerged as the form team in the chasing pack after a dominant 4-0 home victory over Fiorentina moved them within a point of the top four.

Under Gian Piero Gasperini, the capital side have a formidable record at the Stadio Olimpico, where they are unbeaten in 11 matches. This run has been underpinned by the form of Donyell Malen and the emergence of young midfielder Niccolo Pisilli.

Surprise-package Como also remain in the conversation. After a goalless stalemate with Napoli, they visit Verona on Sunday knowing that a win could potentially lift them into a Champions League spot by the end of the weekend.

Champions Inter face Lazio in Rome on Saturday as a dress rehearsal for the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico, with Inter manager Cristian Chivu likely to rest several key players.