Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

J.J. Watt invests in English soccer club Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

J.J. Watt invests in English soccer club Burnley

J.J. Watt invests in English soccer club Burnley
FILE PHOTO: Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Former football player J.J. Watt poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
J.J. Watt invests in English soccer club Burnley
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 25, 2023 Burnley players celebrate after winning the match to become champions Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
02 May 2023 01:04AM (Updated: 02 May 2023 01:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife, former U.S. international soccer player Kealia Watt, announced on Monday that they are investing in the English soccer club Burnley FC.

Burnley secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League in early April after only one season in the second tier, finishing first in the Championship.

The couple said they look forward to strengthening Burnley's international presence as well as contributing to the community.

"When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," they said in a statement. "We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people."

Chairman Alan Pace said the couple would add tremendous sporting success and pedigree to the club and help bring in an international audience.

"This is a conversation that has been happening for some time and over the course of this season we’ve been hugely impressed by their passion and interest in both the club and the Burnley community."

Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Watt, three-times Defensive Player of the Year in the National Football League, announced his retirement in December. He is widely considered among the greatest-ever defensive players.

Kealia Watt formerly played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League and is currently a free agent.

Burnley are owned by Burnley FC Holdings Limited, with Calder Vale Holdings holding 83.97 per cent of the company and individual shareholders holding the remaining shares.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.