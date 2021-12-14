Logo
Horse racing-Jockey Club to offer record prize money from 2022
FILE PHOTO: Bombastic ridden by Darragh Keenan goes on to win the Read Andrew Balding On Betway Insider Handicap (Class 6), as racing resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain, June 4, 2020. Steve Davies/Pool via REUTERS

14 Dec 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 02:35AM)
In a significant boost for British horse racing, prize money at the Jockey Club's 15 racecourses is set to exceed £58 million (US$76.85 million) from 2022, the company said on Monday.

The amount is an increase of more than 12 million pounds (US$15.90 million) on forecast total prize money for 2021 and a jump of nearly five million pounds (US$6.63 million) compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Competitors will race for record average prize-money of £172,000 (US$227,900) per fixture at the Jockey Club's courses next year, up from £140,000 (US$185,500) in 2021.

"The pandemic has been an incredible challenge that we have had to meet head-on," said Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of the Jockey Club.

"We still cannot be certain about what 2022 will bring, but we have enough confidence in the popularity of British Racing from our advance sales and all our revenue streams now fully firing as things stand to plan to fund and distribute a record amount of prize money."

The Jockey Club will stage 338 fixtures from a total of 1,482 across British racing in 2022.

Source: Reuters

