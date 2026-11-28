BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 28 : Rafael Jodar gave Spain the lead in their Davis Cup semi-final against Britain with an impressive 6-2 7-5 win over a battling Cameron Norrie on Saturday.

The powerful world number 10 was relentless in the BolognaFiere Arena, striking 32 winners, with Norrie unable to match his firepower.

Spain will set up a repeat of last year's final against Italy if Carlos Alcaraz wins the second singles against surprise Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Fery.

Should Fery spring a big upset the tie will be decided by a doubles match.

Italy, bidding for a fourth successive title, came through a deciding doubles to beat the Czech Republic on Friday.

"I knew Cam is a very tough player but I think I did a great job today to stay calm," Jodar said. "It was difficult at the end but I'm glad at the way I could close it out."

Jodar, 20, is the latest talent off the Spanish production line and showed why he is being tipped for great things as he used his all-round game to stunning effect against Norrie.

He secured the first break of serve midway through the opening set and backed that up with another for 5-2 after a punishing baseline rally.

Jodar looked to be cruising in the second set but a brief dip allowed the hustling Norrie a way back to 4-4.

Jodar recovered well, however, and broke Norrie's serve again at 5-5 before completing the win.