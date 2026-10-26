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Joe Marchant recalled to England squad for training camp
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Joe Marchant recalled to England squad for training camp

Joe Marchant recalled to England squad for training camp

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - England v Samoa - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve-D'ascq, France - October 7, 2023 England's Joe Marchant looks on REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

26 Oct 2026 03:29AM
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Oct 25 : Centre Joe Marchant won a recall to the England squad on Sunday after being included in a 36-player training camp for next month's Nations Championship, the Rugby Football Union announced.

• Marchant left to play in France after the 2023 World Cup but, having returned to play for Sale Sharks, is eligible again and part of a three-day camp as coach Steve Borthwick decides on his final selections for home tests against Australia, Japan and New Zealand, all at Twickenham.

• Uncapped trio Greg Fisilau, Archie McParland and Kepu Tuipulotu are all called up, although they have been in previous squads or training camps.

• Captain Maro Itoje returns after an extended break, while Fin Baxter and Will Stuart are back after injury left them out of previous selections.

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• Chandler Cunningham-South and Benhard Janse van Rensburg miss out through injury, while veteran lock Courtney Lawes, back in England after a stint in France, has not been recalled.

Squad

Backs: Noah Caluori (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Harlequins), Will Joseph (Gloucester), Joe Marchant (Sale), Archie McParland, Alex Mitchell (both Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Henry Slade (Exeter), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet (both Leicester)

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Arthur Clark (Gloucester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Tom Curry (all Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter), Jamie George (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton), George Martin (Saracens), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale), Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock (both Northampton), Will Stuart, Kepu Tuipulotu (both Bath).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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