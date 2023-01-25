Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Joelinton gives Newcastle advantage in League Cup semi final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Joelinton gives Newcastle advantage in League Cup semi final

Joelinton gives Newcastle advantage in League Cup semi final

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Southampton v Newcastle United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 24, 2023 Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein

25 Jan 2023 06:21AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 06:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Brazilian midfielder Joelinton fired a second-half winner to earn Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Southampton in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday, with the hosts aggrieved they were denied an equaliser by VAR.

Joelinton and Newcastle thought they had struck in the first half, but he was ruled to have handled the ball before firing home by referee Stuart Attwell.

The visitors continued to miss chances in the second half before Joelinton arrived right on cue to convert Alexander Isak's low cross in the 73rd minute and score what proved to be the winner.

Southampton thought they had quickly levelled things up through Adam Armstrong, but the striker was also adjudged to have used his hand, this time following a VAR review.

Saints' evening finished on another sour note as Duje Caleta-Car was sent off for two bookable offences late on, with Newcastle in pole position to reach the final as they chase a first domestic trophy since 1955.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.