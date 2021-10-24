Logo
John Kennedy presides over enthralling Fluminense derby win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2021 Fluminense's John Kennedy celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2021 Fluminense's Andre celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2021 Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro in action with Fluminense's Luccas Claro REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2021 Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro in action with Fluminense's Luiz Henrique REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2021 Flamengo's Vitinho clashes with Fluminense's Lucca REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
24 Oct 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 09:26AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Teenage striker John Kennedy scored twice on his first start for Fluminense as the Rio de Janeiro side beat their archrivals Flamengo 3-1 in an enthralling Serie A derby clash on Saturday.

Kennedy, 19, netted in the 17th and 61st minutes and Uruguayan forward Abel Hernandez added a superb third with four minutes remaining to guarantee a memorable win at the Maracana stadium.

Rene got Flamengo's goal after 71 minutes.

The result dealt a blow to Flamengo's title hopes.

The reigning Serie A champions started the day 10 points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro with two games in hand and they could see that gap widen when Atletico take on Cuiaba at home on Sunday.

Fluminense are in eighth with 39 points, seven behind Flamengo, who are in third.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

