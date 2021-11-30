Logo
Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International
FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dustin Johnson tees off on the second during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at The Summit Club.
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 26, 2021 Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits his approach on the 11th hole during the Singles
FILE PHOTO: Nov 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson with this approach to the 17th during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club.
30 Nov 2021 07:04AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 07:03AM)
Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have been confirmed to play the Feb. 3-6 Saudi International, tournament organizers said on Monday.

Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The tournament, which has stirred controversy in the light of allegations of human rights abuses against the Saudi government, takes place at the same time as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PGA Tour said it had yet to grant Tour members waivers to compete at the non-PGA event.

"We have not granted any conflicting event releases for the Saudi International tournament," Laura Neal, executive vice president of communications at the PGA Tour, told Reuters.

"Per PGA TOUR regulations, a decision on conflicting event releases can be made up until 30 days before the event's first round."

Eight players, including world number three Johnson, had applied for waivers, Golfweek reported last month. If they are not granted and the players compete there anyway, they will likely face a fine.

All eight of the players who reportedly applied for waivers were listed as confirmed for the event on Monday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

