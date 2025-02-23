Johnson double helps Spurs to 4-1 win at Ipswich

IPSWICH, England : Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson scored twice in the first half before goals from Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski wrapped up a 4-1 win at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Johnson's double came after the hosts had twice threatened to open the scoring early on through Liam Delap, whose glancing header hit the post. Ipswich forward Omari Hutchinson got one back before halftime but Spurs were not to be denied.

The home side battled hard for an equaliser but never created any clear openings and Tottenham went further ahead with a deflected Spence shot after 77 minutes and a fine individual goal from Kulusevski in the 84th.

The win left Spurs in 12th spot with 33 points from 26 games, while Ipswich remained third from bottom on 17, now five points adrift of the safety zone after Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0 at high-flying Bournemouth.