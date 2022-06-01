Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Johnson, Garcia headline field for inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Johnson, Garcia headline field for inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

Johnson, Garcia headline field for inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event
FILE PHOTO: May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Johnson, Garcia headline field for inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event
FILE PHOTO: May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
01 Jun 2022 08:57AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 09:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday that did not include Phil Mickelson.

Among the other notables included are former world number ones Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer, as well as European Ryder Cup veteran Ian Poulter for the event that will be held June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside London.

The final six players in the 48-man field will be announced at a later date, LIV Golf said in a statement.

World number 13 Johnson, a two-times major champion, is the highest-ranked player in a field that currently includes 26 of the top 150 golfers in the world.

"Free agency has finally come to golf," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

"The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we're building for the future."

Six-times major champion Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but has been on a self-imposed hiatus from the sport since February - even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship - amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

    The 51-year-old Mickelson's public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American golfer told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

(Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us