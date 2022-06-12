Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League

Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Wales' Chris Gunter applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Belgium's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal with Michy Batshuayi Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Belgium's Eden Hazard comes on as a substitute to replace Kevin De Bruyne Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Wales' Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Johnson strikes late as Wales hold Belgium in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Wales v Belgium - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 11, 2022 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier and Arthur Theate after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
12 Jun 2022 04:56AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 05:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF: Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw to claim their first point in their UEFA Nations League group campaign after Brennan Johnson scored a late equaliser to cancel out a Youri Tielemans goal in Cardiff on Saturday.

The equaliser was Johnson's first senior goal for Wales and was followed by a heart-in-mouth moment for the 21-year-old when the linesman's flag went up for offside.

VAR overturned the decision, however, and the referee awarded the goal, giving Johnson and the team an excuse to celebrate twice.

"It was horrible. Waiting for that celebration, it's so tense," Johnson said. "But when I saw the referee point to the centre, it was unbelievable."

Wales nearly had the perfect start when Ethan Ampadu fired a half-volley into the top corner in the fifth minute but his joy at scoring a first international goal was short-lived after VAR chalked off the effort for an offside in the build-up.

Belgium dominated possession in the first half but it was Wales who created better chances, with Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts both going close to opening the scoring but shooting over.

Belgium's best chance of the half fell to Leandro Trossard, who fired wide when he had an open net to aim at, while Kevin De Bruyne also tested Wayne Hennessey in goal with a low shot that stung the keeper's gloves.

However, Belgium pounced five minutes into the second half when a slick passing move down the right finished with Michy Batshuayi patiently holding up the ball in the box before Tielemans arrived and drove his shot into the bottom corner.

But Wales equalised in the 86th minute when Aaron Ramsey's fine footwork allowed him to find his fellow substitute Johnson who scored with aplomb, with VAR overruling the linesman's flag after a nervous wait for the home side.

The result still leaves Wales at the bottom of the group at the halfway stage while Belgium are second, three points behind the Netherlands who drew with Poland in Rotterdam.

"We gave everything and I thought we deserved to come away with a point. We're delighted to come away with a draw," Wales defender Joe Rodon told Sgorio.

"It was good to finish off strong at home. It's going to be a tough game on Tuesday."

Wales play their next game in the Netherlands while Belgium travel to Poland on Tuesday before the curtain comes down on the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us