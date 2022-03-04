Logo
Johnson-Thompson included in Britain's pentathlon squad for indoor championships
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain reacts. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

04 Mar 2022 12:33AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 12:46AM)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson could return to action from a seven-month absence at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade after she was included in Britain's pentathlon squad on Thursday.

Johnson-Thompson has not competed since withdrawing from the Olympic heptathlon with a calf injury that caused her to pull up in the 200 metres at the Tokyo Games in August 2021.

The 29-year-old won the pentathlon title at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham. She also won silver in the long jump at the 2014 edition of the event in Poland.

Johnson-Thompson is best known for winning the gold medal in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Championships in Doha ahead of Rio Olympics champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium.

The World Indoor Championships in Belgrade are from Mar 18-20.

Source: Reuters

