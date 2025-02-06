Jon Rahm excited for Saudi night golf: 'Very, very cool'

Even though he'll be up past his bedtime, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm is thrilled about playing this week's LIV Golf season opener in Saudi Arabia after dark.

"From the moment I found out we were going to play under the lights, I've been really excited," the 30-year-old Spaniard told reporters Wednesday at Riyadh Golf Club, where the tournament begins Thursday.

"It's all about what LIV Golf is all about. It's innovating and creating a new product for the consumer. ... Formula 1 decided to go at night. TV looks very, very cool and I hope golf comes out that way, as well."

Rahm, who said he's usually asleep by 9:30 p.m. at home, said he has been trying to stay up until 1 a.m. to get used to having an evening tee time.

"It's definitely been interesting, especially when you travel far away, to have to stay up this late," he said. "But it's part of the appeal to a special week like this one."

Rahm, like most of the competitors, has little experience playing under the lights.

"Obviously we're all going to have our shortcomings because we're not used to it. We've never done it," he said. "Back home there's a par-3 course that is lit at night that you can go and play, but there's a difference between trying to hit a pitching wedge and a driver. It's a whole different feel."

After winning four events in their debut season in 2024, Legion XIII has a different lineup this season. Newcomer Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland joins England's Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm and Caleb Surratt.

LIV Golf also has a different format, announcing Wednesday that all four players' scores will contribute to the team tally for all three rounds. Previously, the best three scores were taken from the first two rounds, with all four scores counting only for the final 18 holes.

"I like it. I like it. I think it benefits a team like ours," Rahm said. "I think we have four really strong players that are really consistent.

"So I think it's better for the league in general for everybody to matter every single day because Sunday is usually really, really fun. At least last year it was incredibly fun in that regard. But I think it's better for the teams and the players' development, as well, for every round to count. I'm very much in favor of it."

