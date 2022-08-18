Vingegaard having 'tough time' after Tour de France triumph

COPENHAGEN: Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard has been having a "tough time" since winning the Tour de France in July, the sporting director of his club Jumbo Visma said on Thursday (Aug 18).

The 25-year-old rider - who was absent from the start of the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday and will not participate in September's world road race championships in Australia - has kept a low profile since his triumphant return to Copenhagen.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome back Denmark's first Tour de France champion since Bjarne Riis - who later admitted to doping - in 1996.

"I understand that fans want to see Jonas, and I spoke to him about it yesterday. But he has had a very tough time after the Tour", Frans Maassen told daily Ekstra Bladet.

"We would have liked to show him off during this race (the Tour of Denmark), but we also have to understand that it was difficult to win the Tour de France, what with everything that comes with it."