Jones and Livramento added to England squad
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 9, 2024 England's Curtis Jones during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 9, 2024 England's Tino Livramento during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
09 Oct 2024 07:50PM
Midfielder Curtis Jones and full back Tino Livramento have been included in England's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland, England's Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jones, who plays for Liverpool, has represented England at youth level, winning the European Under-21 Championship last year. He was first called up to the senior squad in May, but has yet to be capped.

Newcastle United defender Livramento, 21, received his first senior call-up last month and is also uncapped.

England captain Harry Kane is continuing his own training programme, having injured his right leg during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, but the Bundesliga club said he does not have a structural injury.

Winger Jack Grealish also sat out of training as a precaution with a minor knock, the FA said.

Lee Carsley's side host the Greeks at Wembley on Thursday before visiting Finland three days later.

Source: Reuters

