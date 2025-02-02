Logo
Jones hat-trick spurs Scotland to 31-19 victory over Italy
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 1, 2025 Scotland's Huw Jones runs in to score their fourth try REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

02 Feb 2025 12:12AM
EDINBURGH : Scotland's centre Huw Jones scored a hat-trick of tries as they got their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start with a 31-19 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday after holding off a fierce attempted fight-back by the visitors.

The home side raced into a 14-0 lead after tries by flanker Rory Darge and Jones before scrumhalf Ben White and two more from Jones gave Scotland the win after Italy had rallied early in the second half to level at 19-19.

The boot of full-back Tommaso Allan and an intercept try from centre Juan Ignacio Brex kept Italy in the contest as they played their part in an absorbing clash but despite late pressure they could not break through the Scottish defence.

Scotland host champions Ireland next Sunday, while Italy will be at home on Saturday to Wales, who slipped to a 13th consecutive defeat in France on Friday.

Source: Reuters

