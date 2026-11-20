EDINBURGH, Nov 19 : Japan have made nine changes to their starting line-up after last week’s heavy defeat to England for Saturday’s Nations Championship test against Scotland at Murrayfield.

• Coach Eddie Jones has changed his front row while moving Jack Cornelsen from the base of the scrum to the second row.

• Faulua Makisi takes Cornelsen’s place at number eight.

• In the backs, Shinya Komura takes over from Riku Kitahara, who drops down to the bench.

• Kazuma Ueda moves from fullback to the wing, replacing Kippei Ishida, while there is a new centre pairing of Jisu Lee and Charlie Lawrence.

• Prop Taufa Latu, who was born in Tonga, is on the bench for the first time and in line for a test debut.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Jisu Lee, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Shinya Komura, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Ryosuke Iwaihara, 2-Kenji Sato, 1-Sojiro Otsuka.

Replacements: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Yota Kamimori, 18-Taufa Latu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Ruan Botha, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Shinobu Fujiwara, 23-Riku Kitahara.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)