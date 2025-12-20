Dec 19 : ‌Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah apologised to his Liverpool teammates following his recent explosive interview, midfielder Curtis Jones has said.

Jones told Sky Sports in an interview published on Friday that Salah had addressed the squad to explain his comments, stressing that the situation did not affect ‌the dressing room and that the players ‌remain united.

"Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff. He apologised to us and was like, 'If I've affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise'. That's the man that he is," Jones said.

In ‍his incendiary comments after the Premier League draw with Leeds United on December 6, the 33-year-old Egyptian lashed out at the club and coach Arne Slot, telling journalists he felt he had ​been made a scapegoat ‌for their poor start to the season and suggested that he may not have long left at Anfield.

Liverpool, ​champions last season, sit seventh in the Premier League standings with ⁠26 points, 10 behind leaders ‌Arsenal.

Earlier on Friday, Slot said there were no lingering ​issues with Salah, who was omitted from the squad for their 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan ‍on December 9.

The forward came off the bench and provided ⁠an assist in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the ​weekend before leaving for ‌the Africa Cup of Nations.