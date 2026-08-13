Jones shakes up Japan for second test v Australia

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 : Japan coach Eddie Jones made five changes to his starting 15 for the second test against Australia in Townsville on Saturday, as the Brave Blossoms look to rebound from defeat in Osaka.

• Jones swapped out both wings, bringing in Haruto Kida and Yoshitaka Yazaki to replace Kazuma Ueda and Taira Main.

• Samisoni Tua comes into midfield, with Shunsuke Uenobo making way.

• Australia-born lock Harry Hockings joins captain Warner Dearns in the second row, with Jack Cornelsen demoted to the bench.

• Loose forward Tiennan Costley replaces Kanji Shimokawa at openside flanker in the only other change to the forward pack.

• Japan lost 35-32 to Australia in Osaka, which was coach Les Kiss's first game in charge of the Wallabies.

Japan team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Haruto Kida, 13-Shunsuke Uenobo, 12-Dylan Riley, 11-Yoshitaka Yazaki, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Tiennan Costley, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (capt), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Hayate Era, 1-Takato Okabe

Reserves: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Izi Sword, 19-Jack Cornelsen, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Itsuki Kamimura, 22-Samisoni Tua, 23-Kazuma Ueda.